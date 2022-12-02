Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.