Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $431,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

