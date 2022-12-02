Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 11,378 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €16.00 ($16.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

