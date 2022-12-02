Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $316.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

