Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $59.77 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

