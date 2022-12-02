Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 91 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

MCK opened at $379.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $216.38 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

