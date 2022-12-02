Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

