Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 15,886 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5,927.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 398.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.27.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

