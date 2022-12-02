Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 18,070 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.