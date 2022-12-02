Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $105.19 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

About Aptiv

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

