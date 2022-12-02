Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,357 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

