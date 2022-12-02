Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,649 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

