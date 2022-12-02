Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,019.83 and approximately $180,970.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00245089 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,070.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

