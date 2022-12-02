QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.00 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $109.00 million and approximately $135,881.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,061.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010495 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245425 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014203 USD and is up 12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,300.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

