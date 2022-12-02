Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Qumu Price Performance

Qumu stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Qumu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qumu

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.