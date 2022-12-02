Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 31.0% in November

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.