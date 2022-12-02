Radio Caca Price Up 0.3% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $71.14 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.01735211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013947 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032192 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.92 or 0.01804296 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

