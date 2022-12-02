Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 2,487,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,915.8 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €13.40 ($13.81) to €14.80 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.40 ($15.88) to €16.80 ($17.32) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

