Rarible One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00012703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

