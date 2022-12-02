Rarible Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $1.11 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00012556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

