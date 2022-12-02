Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

