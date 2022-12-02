RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 35.0% in November

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RCMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,869. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

In other news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $88,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,258.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,233 shares of company stock worth $962,802. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

