Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

RCRT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCRT. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

