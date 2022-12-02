Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.26.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.