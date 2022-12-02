Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.06

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.06 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.28). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 12,364 shares.

Redcentric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.26 million and a PE ratio of 2,712.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.

Insider Activity at Redcentric

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($467,334.62).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

