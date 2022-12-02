Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
