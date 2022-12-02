Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

