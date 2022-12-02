Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $224.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.