Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

