Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.04 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.