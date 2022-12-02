Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

