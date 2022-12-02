Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

