Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

