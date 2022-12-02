Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $761.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $731.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

