Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 10,093 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 2.18% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,631,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FLTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,622. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

