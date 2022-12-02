Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,305 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.66. 557,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

