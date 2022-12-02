Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,991. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03.

