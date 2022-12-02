Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.41 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.56. 34,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,962. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.22. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

