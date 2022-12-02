Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 667.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,339,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

