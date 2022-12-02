Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

