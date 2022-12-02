Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. 101,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

