Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,986 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

