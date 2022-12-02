Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,989,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

