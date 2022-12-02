Render Token Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002855 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $123.15 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

