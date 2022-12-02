Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.
Repsol Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $15.16 during midday trading on Friday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.
Repsol Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.