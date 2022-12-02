Revain Price Up 54.1% This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Revain has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $65.63 million and $621,267.23 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.44 or 0.06593517 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00510197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.09 or 0.31032574 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
