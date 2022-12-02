Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.08.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

