RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

