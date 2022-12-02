RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $383.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,684 shares of company stock valued at $108,659,919 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

