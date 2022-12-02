RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity

Paychex Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

